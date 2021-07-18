Police have launched a murder investigation after a man died in a reported stabbing in Leicester.

The victim was found injured in Green Lane Road, North Evington, early on Sunday morning.

He was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead by 3am.

Leicestershire Police said they are “keeping an open mind” but are treating the incident as a murder.

The victim has not yet been identified.

“Detectives would like to hear from anyone who was in the local area prior to 2.30am who may have seen or heard anything suspicious,” the force said in a statement.

“A scene is in place and Green Lane Road is closed between Freeman North Road and Wicklow Drive.”

Police said they had been alerted to the incident at 2.30am by the East Midlands Ambulance Service, who had been called to a report of a stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote incident 85 of July 18, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.