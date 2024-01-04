Man arrested after cinema shooting in Liverpool

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man was arrested after shots were reportedly fired at three locations in Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Armed police officers on Wednesday said they were searching for a gunman who fired shots at a Liverpool cinema and a second business in the city.

Merseyside Police said they received reports at around 8.50pm of shots being fired at Showcase Cinemas on East Lancashire Road after a man entered carrying a firearm.

The cinema was locked down for about 45 minutes following the incident.

The authorities were also investigating another incident that took place 20 minutes earlier at a business on Lower House Lane where a firearm was discharged. The second incident reportedly took place at Sangha's Newsagent.

Earlier, armed officers and local police asked people to remain indoors as the authorities continue to search for the gunman.

The force said no one had been injured. They confirmed it was not terrorist-related but that it was being treated as a major incident.

Witness Craig Moorhead, who had been watching Wonka with his 14-year-old daughter, said a staff member had told him a "fella had pointed a shotgun at her".

"As we came out of the cinema screen the armed police response team was running in," he told Liverpool Echo, adding that the staff was in "shock".

A spokesperson for Showcase Cinemas said: “We are aware of an incident at our cinema and the surrounding area in Liverpool.

"The safety and welfare of our staff and customers is always our number one priority and we can confirm that no one was injured.

"We would like to thank our team members and the local police for their swift responses to this active investigation."

The area around the cinema remained cordoned off on Thursday along with a large police presence.