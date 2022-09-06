For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The father of Olivia Pratt-Korbel said his daughter’s death cannot be in vain as the family appealed for more information.

Police investigating the killing of the Liverpool schoolgirl have arrested four men on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and suspicion of assisting an offender, but Merseyside Police are still urging people to come forward with relevant information.

“Words can’t express the pain we are going through after Olivia was so cruelly snatched away from us. Those responsible need to know what they have done,” John Francis Pratt said in his first statement on the killing.

Olivia Pratt-Korbel and her dad John Francis Pratt at a Christmas market (Merseyside Police)

“Olivia was a real bright spark who knew her own mind, had no problem making friends (she would talk to anyone) and loved to laugh and make people laugh. She could be a proper wind up merchant and loved to wind her nieces up, particularly those who were older than her and when they didn’t like it she’d just laugh and say ‘don’t forget I’m your aunty’.

At a briefing on Monday, Merseyside Police assistant chief constable Chris Green appealed for information on the death of nine-year-old Olivia, who was shot in her home in Dovecot, Liverpool, on 22 August, but said community support had already allowed officers to “make investigative decisions and take action”.

Olivia’s death was one of three fatal shootings within a week in Liverpool, with council worker Ashley Dale, 28, shot in her home in Old Swan on 21 August and Sam Rimmer, 22, killed in Dingle on 16 August.

The family also shared a video of the nine-year-old at a Christmas market with her father in Liverpool. The pair enjoyed a ride on a merry-go-round as Olivia grabbed her father’s arm. As the ride started Mr Francis Pratt said “We’re going now,” to which Olivia replied “Yeah, I know” while White Christmas can be heard playing in the background.

“Olivia’s future has been cruelly snatched away from her and we have been deprived of a real light in our lives. We know that there has been an exceptional response to police appeals and we would like to thank those who have come forward. At the same time we want to urge others who may have evidence to keep coming forward with information which could help put those responsible for our Olivia’s murder behind bars,” the statement continued.

Flowers are left near to the scene of the shooting (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

In a plea for the community to go to the police with names, the family added that they didn’t want another child to die in such “horrendous circumstances” or “suffer like we are suffering now.”

“Olivia’s death cannot be in vain and we want people to feel safe and be safe, that can only happen if we all come together and make sure there is no place for guns, or those who use guns on our streets or in our communities. If you have information make sure you tell the police and if you don’t feel able to do that give the information to Crimestoppers anonymously so action can be taken. If you can’t do it for yourself, do it in Olivia’s name and for children across Merseyside who deserve to enjoy their lives to the full.”