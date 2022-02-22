A mother accused of murdering her five-year-old son was found washing his bloodied bedding when police turned up to look for him, a court has heard.

Angharad Williamson, 30, was found “wailing and shouting” when officers visited the family's flat in Bridgend, South Wales, on the morning of 31 July 2021, jurors at Cardiff Crown Court were told.

Later the same morning, Logan Mwangi was found dead nearby in the River Ogmore, still dressed in his mismatched pyjamas having suffered 56 injuries to his head, face, torso, arms and legs.

The boy's body had been dumped in the river like "fly-tipped rubbish" by his stepfather John Cole and a teenage boy just a few hours before, the jury heard.

The young boy had been in self-isolation from 21 July after testing positive with Covid and the last time he was seen alive was on a FaceTime call on 27 July, four days before he was found dead.

Prosecutor Caroline Rees QC said Williamson's actions that day, which included making a “chilling” 999 call to South Wales Police at 5.45am, were "all an act" and a "callous performance designed to cover up her involvement in her son's death".

Williamson even told police that Logan had been kidnapped by another woman she did not like, the court heard.

Ms Rees said the sound of a tumble dryer and washing machine could be heard in bodycam footage from when police attended the address, adding: "Why on earth would the family be doing the laundry as a matter of such urgency in the circumstances.

“The prosecution suggest that this was to dispose of incriminating evidence and that one of the items laundered was part of Logan's bedlinen."

The sheet, which was missing from Logan's bed, was recovered from the tumble dryer four days later when the property was searched on 4 August.

Logan's Paw Patrol duvet and pillow were found to have small amounts of Logan's blood on them consistent, the prosecution said, with him having been bleeding in bed.

Court artist sketch of Angharad Williamson, 30, and her partner, John Cole, 40, in the dock at Cardiff Crown Court on 22 February 2022 (Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Williamson also allegedly made comments to a nurse about wishing she had taught Logan to swim when she was taken to see his body.

Ms Rees told the court: "The prosecution say that this must have been with the intention of causing others to believe he had met his death by drowning, even though Angharad Williamson must have known this was untrue because she was up and about when his dead body was removed from the home.

"The prosecution say that this comment makes it clear that Williamson's priority was hiding her true involvement in Logan's death rather than telling anyone the truth about what happened."

Tributes left at the scene in the Sarn area of Bridgend, south Wales, near to where five-year-old Logan Mwangi was found dead in the Ogmore River (PA)

Williamson, her partner Cole, 40, and a 14-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are on trial for murdering Logan between 28 July and 1 August.

All three defendants are also accused of perverting the course of justice, including moving Logan's body to the river near Pandy Park, removing his clothing, washing bloodstained bed linen, and making a false missing person report to police.

Two weeks after Logan’s death, the teenager was allegedly heard by a care worker singing: "I love kids. I f****** love kids. I love to punch kids in the head. It's orgasmic."

He later allegedly told another care worker: "I did some bad stuff but I am not allowed to talk about it."

Williamson and the youth have pleaded not guilty to both offences.

Cole has denied murder but admitted disposing of Logan's body and incriminating evidence. He claims Williamson was aware of and actively took part in the cover-up of the crime.

The two adults are also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child, which they both deny.

The trial continues.

Additional reporting by Press Association