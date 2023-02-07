For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A teenager who murdered a 28-year-man by stabbing him with the victim’s own knife in north London has been jailed for life.

Christian Kuta-Dankwa, 19, of Rayners Lane, Harrow, attacked Mohamoud Mohamed Mahdi after the pair got into a dispute because his friend was dealing drugs.

He was found guilty of murdering Mr Mahdi following a trial at the Old Bailey which concluded on 17 November.

Kuta-Dankwa was sentenced to life imprisonment at the same court with a minimum term of 13 years imprisonment on 6 February.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, who led the investigation, said Kuta-Dankwa was not acting in self-defence, as he had claimed, and said those carrying weapons were more likely to fall victim to violent attacks.

“Kuta-Dankwa will now spend a significant amount of time in jail as a result of his actions that day. He claimed he was acting in self-defence but CCTV clearly showed that Mr Mahdi was leaving the scene before being chased and fatally stabbed.

“This tragic incident highlights the dangers of carrying knives. We know that those who carry these weapons are more likely to be victim to such violent attacks and that is why tackling violent crime of this kind continues to be the Met’s top priority.”

Muhamoud Mohamed Mahdi died in the attack on February 18 (Met Police)

Kuta-Dankwa had denied murdering Mr Mahdi in Burnt Oak, Edgware, on 18 February 2023.

The court had heard how Kuta-Dankwa and another youth, aged 17, were in Watling Avenue when Mr Mahdi saw them and formed a “negative view”.

Following an initial confrontation, the victim fetched a large knife and returned to confront them again, the Old Bailey was told.

There was a brief altercation in which Mr Mahdi was disarmed and began to run away, jurors were told.

Kuta-Dankwa picked up the knife and both youths chased Mr Madhi, the court heard.

The prosecution alleged the victim was put into a headlock by the younger teenager and Kuta-Dankwa stabbed him in the back three times.

Kuta-Dankwa was sentenced at the Old Bailey (PA Archive)

As they fled from the scene, Mr Mahdi collapsed and died.

The defendants had denied murder, claiming they acted in self-defence.

Kuta-Dankwa admitted in court that his friend had been dealing cannabis just before Mr Madhi approached them, which was likely the cause of the dispute.

The knife used in the attack was later found on the bed of a stream inside Watling Park, while the sheath was found at the scene of the stabbing.

The following day, Kuta-Dankwa handed himself to the police and admitted stabbing Mr Mahdi.

The 17-year-old boy was cleared of murder and an alternative offence of manslaughter.