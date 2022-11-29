For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The man knifed to death in a double stabbing in London this week has been named by detectives as 21-year-old Omar Abdullah.

Two men with stab wounds were discovered by police officers investigating reports of a stabbing in the vicinity of Lilestone Street, near Regent’s Park, at around 3.30pm on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Paramedics and an air ambulance were deployed to help the men, however Abdullah died at the scene and the other, aged 20, remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Abdullah’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, Scotland Yard said, and a post-mortem examination is to take place in due course.

Later that day, a third man – also aged 21 – attended hospital seeking treatment to a hand injury believed to have been sustained as part of this incident. His condition is not thought to be serious.

The Met has launched a murder investigation and is appealing for information from any of the “many people” who are believed to have witnessed the event escalate.

“A young man has died and his family and friends have been left devastated, while a second man fights for his life, due to the consequences of knife crime on our streets,” said Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation.

“My team of experienced detectives are on scene piecing together the information we have already gathered about what happened. But we need the public’s help to provide Omar’s family with the answers they so desperately need, and arrest and bring those responsible to justice.

Omar Abdullah, 21, died in the City of Westminster on Monday (Metropolitan Police handout)

“This incident occurred in a public place in Lilestone Street and there would have been many people who witnessed the events escalate. Did you see anything that could help our investigation? Did you capture any images or film of the events on either a mobile device or dashcam?

“I am urging anyone who was in the area and can assist us to understand the events that has led to this tragic murder to speak with us. There are both uniform officers and homicide detectives on scene, please approach one of them or if you don’t feel comfortable speaking to police, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously and tell them what you know.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Owain Richards, the local policing commander for the City of Westminster, said: “I understand the concern and shock that this tragic loss of a young man’s life will have caused in the local community and I, and my officers, share these feelings.

“Work is continuing at pace by specialist homicide detectives to identify those responsible and local officers continue to support these efforts. Residents will see an increased police presence in and around the area for the next few days while the important work of evidence gathering continues.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4334/28Nov. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.