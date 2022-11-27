Murders of two 16-year-old boys a mile apart in London are linked, say police

Police have confirmed that the fatal stabbings of two 16-year-old boys just one mile apart in south-east London are linked.

Kearne Solanke and Charlie Bartolo were found with stab wounds in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and Sewell Road, Abbey Wood yesterday (26 November).

“Officers are especially keen to hear from anyone who might have seen a dark-coloured SUV or 4X4 type with distinctive silver roof bars," says Detective Superintendent Richard McDonagh.

“We have already heard from a number of witnesses and I’m grateful to them.”

