Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering seven babies to go on trial
Lucy Letby, 32, is set to appear at Manchester Crown Court accused of multiple murders of boys and girls
A nurse is due to go on trial on Tuesday accused of multiple baby murders.
Lucy Letby, 32, will face charges that she murdered five boys and two girls, and attempted to murder five boys and five girls, between June 2015 and June 2016.
Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is said to have gone on a year-long killing spree while working in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester.
She denies all the allegations.
A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying the parents or witnesses connected with the children.
The trial at Manchester Crown Court is estimated to last up to six months.
In May 2017, detectives launched an investigation into infant deaths at the hospital, initially looking into the deaths of 15 babies over 12 months from June 2015.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.