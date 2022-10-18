Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lucy Letby trial: Nurse accused of baby murders ‘took newborn’s body to mortuary as father cried’

Lucy Letby messaged a colleague about the death of her first alleged victim at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015

Kim Pilling
Tuesday 18 October 2022 17:10
<p>Lucy Letby denies the charges of murder and attempted murder </p>

Lucy Letby denies the charges of murder and attempted murder

(Supplied)

A nurse accused of multiple baby murders said it was “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do” when she took the body of a newborn baby to a mortuary as his father cried on the floor.

Lucy Letby, 32, messaged a colleague about the death of her first alleged victim at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neonatal unit in June 2015.

She is said to have murdered Child A on the evening of June 8 by injecting air into his bloodstream and then allegedly attempted to murder his twin sister, Child B, by the same method on the following night shift.

She is on trial at Manchester Crown Court accused of seven murders and the attempted murders of 10 others.

On Tuesday, the jury of eight women and four men was shown a series of messages the defendant exchanged with other staff members, along with activity on her social media accounts.

Recommended

Less than two hours after she finished the shift during which Child A died she made a Facebook search for Child A’s mother, the court heard.

Later on June 9, before her next shift started, she replied to a fellow nurse who asked: “Hi Lucy. Hope you are OK?”

Letby responded: “I think we all did everything we possibly could under very difficult and sad circumstances. Haven’t had much sleep. Don’t really want to see parents but it’s got to be done.

“I said to (another nurse) that I can’t look after (Child B) because I just don’t know how I’m going to feel seeing parents.

“Dad was on the floor crying saying ‘please don’t take our baby away’ when we took him to the mortuary. It’s just heart-breaking.

“It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. Hopefully have a more positive one tonight.”

Letby is on trial in Manchester

(PA Wire)

Hours later Child B collapsed while Letby was on duty, before the youngster later stabilised and was eventually discharged the following month, the court was told.

Another online search for the twins’ mother was made on Letby’s Facebook account on the late evening of June 10.

Two days later the defendant texted a nurse who had looked after Child A when he was born.

Letby wrote: “It was awful. He died very suddenly and unexpectedly just after handover.

“Waiting for post-mortem results. Hopefully they can get to the bottom of it.”

Her colleague replied: “It’s so terrible. You are not having a great run at the moment. Hopefully we will find out soon.”

Letby replied: “I was not supposed to be in either. I took pictures, hand and footprints etc. They are besides themselves worried that they will lose (Child B) too.”

The Crown say Letby went on to murder Child C on June 14 and Child D on June 22 2015.

On June 25, a third Facebook search for the twins’ mother was made by Letby.

Letby is accused of seven murders and the attempted murders of 10 others

(Supplied)

Five days later Letby messaged a colleague to say that Child B had moved to a recovery room in the unit following her collapse earlier in the month.

Her colleague said: “There’s something odd about that night and the other three that went so suddenly.”

Letby asked: “What do you mean? Odd that we lost three and in different circumstances?”

The colleague replied: “Were they that different? Ignore me, I’m speculating.”

Letby said: “Well (Child C) was tiny, obviously compromised in utero. (Child D) septic. It’s (Child A) I can’t get my head round.”

Letby worked at Countess of Chester Hospital

(Getty Images)

A staff debrief into the death of Child A was held on July 30, the court heard.

Letby is alleged to have murdered Child E on August 4 and then tried to kill his twin brother, Child F, the next day.

On September 9, Letby again searched for Child A and B’s mother on Facebook.

Ten days later she asked a colleague about the twins’ parents.

The colleague said: “They seem good. (The father) seems to be a little less anxious. Loving having (Child B) home.”

Letby replied: “That’s great. She looks like (the mother)!!”

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and dead children allegedly attacked by Letby, and also prohibits identifying parents or witnesses connected with the children.

Letby, originally from Hereford, denies all the offences which are said to have been committed between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial was adjourned until Wednesday morning.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in