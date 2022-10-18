✕ Close Just Stop Oil activist hangs 190ft above Dartford crossing in makeshift bed

Just Stop Oil has continued to cause traffic chaos as activists shut down a major crossing over the River Thames for a second day.

Activists remained overnight on top of a bridge over the M25 Dartford Crossing, with police continuing to work to resolve the situation.

One of the protesters said he was “quite cold” and “didn’t sleep much” but vowed to remain on the Queen Elizabeth II bridge until the government promised to end all new oil and gas licenses.

Traffic queues backed up for six miles in both directions during Tuesday rush hour as the disruption continued into a second day.

Over in London, 26 activists were arrested on the same morning after blocking a road - some gluing themselves to it - in Hammersmith.

It comes during Just Stop Oil’s month of action which vows to cause disruption every day in a call to end all new oil and gas.