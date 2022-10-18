Just Stop Oil protests - latest: M25 Dartford crossing and QE2 bridge closed today
It comes as 26 protesters arrested for blocking London road
Just Stop Oil has continued to cause traffic chaos as activists shut down a major crossing over the River Thames for a second day.
Activists remained overnight on top of a bridge over the M25 Dartford Crossing, with police continuing to work to resolve the situation.
One of the protesters said he was “quite cold” and “didn’t sleep much” but vowed to remain on the Queen Elizabeth II bridge until the government promised to end all new oil and gas licenses.
Traffic queues backed up for six miles in both directions during Tuesday rush hour as the disruption continued into a second day.
Over in London, 26 activists were arrested on the same morning after blocking a road - some gluing themselves to it - in Hammersmith.
It comes during Just Stop Oil’s month of action which vows to cause disruption every day in a call to end all new oil and gas.
M25 Dartford Crossing bridge closure
A major bridge remains closed for the second day in a row after being targeted by Just Stop Oil protesters.
Two activists scaled the Queen Elizabeth II bridge on Monday, as Aisha Rimi reported at the time:
M25 delays as Just Stop Oil protesters climb Dartford Crossing bridge forcing closure
Motorists are stuck in eight miles of traffic with delays of up to two hours
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of what Just Stop Oil is getting up to as the M25 Dartford Crossing remains closed.
