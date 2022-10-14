Moment Just Stop Oil protesters throw soup over Van Gogh’s Sunflowers masterpiece

Just Stop Oil protesters have thrown tomato soup over Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting at the National Gallery.

In shocking footage shared by the group, two activists can be seen standing close to the masterpiece, worth £72.5m, before launching the soup over it.

A number of gasps can be heard in the background as someone calls for security.

“What is worth more? Art, or life?” one of the protesters shouts.

“Are you more concerned about the protection of a painting, or the protection of our planet and our people?”

