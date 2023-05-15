✕ Close Police footage shows neonatal unit in hospital where Lucy Letby worked

Lucy Letby, who is accused of the murder of seven babies, photographed a thank you card from the parents of two of her alleged victims as “something to remember”.

The nurse, also accused of the attempted murder of 10 other babies, said it was not unusual for her to take photos of cards she had sent and received.

She is on trial at Manchester Crown Court for her third day of giving evidence.

Two of her victims at the Countess of Chester’s neonatal unit are said to be newborn twin boys, Child E and F.

It is alleged she murdered Child E with a fatal injection of air into his bloodstream and attempted to murder his brother, Child F, by insulin poisoning in August 2015.

Jurors have heard the boys’ parents brought in a hamper and a ‘thank you’ card to the unit some three months later.

Images of the card were recovered from Letby’s phone following her arrest, the court heard.