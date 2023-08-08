Man charged after 12-year-old boy dies in collision on M62

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child after a 12-year-old died in a collision on the M62 on Saturday, West Yorkshire Police said.

Matthew Rycroft, 36, of Nowell View, Leeds, will appear before Leeds Magistrates’ Court charged with causing the death of Callum Rycroft and failing to provide a specimen, the force said.

Callum was struck by a Toyota C-HR car between junctions 25 and 26 at around 9.50pm.

Police believe that he had been walking on the motorway with a man after an earlier collision involving an Audi Q5 on the slip road to Hartshead Moor services.

The force added that no other vehicles are believed to have been involved in that collision.

In a statement, Callum’s mother paid a tribute to her “fun and larger than life” son.

“Callum was a beautiful happy soul who was unique, great fun and larger than life. He brought light, laughter and noise into any room,” she said.

“Callum had a massive impact on everyone who met him. The house is so quiet without him here.

“We are devastated at what has happened and request that people respect our wish for privacy at this difficult time. We are very grateful for the support and kind comments we have received.”