A man has been arrested outside Buckingham Palace after throwing items, suspected to be shotgun cartridges, into the palace grounds, police said.

The man was detained at around 7pm and the items recovered from the scene have been taken for inspection.

Police said the man, who has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon, was also carrying a “suspicious bag” and a controlled explosion had been carried out.

Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald said: “Officers worked immediately to detain the man and he has been taken into police custody.

“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public.

“Officers remain at the scene and further enquiries are ongoing.”

Roads have now reopened and the majority of cordons have been lifted. The incident is not currently being treated as terror-related, police confirmed.

The Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla is taking place less than a week from now, with union flags already hanging outside Buckingham Palace.

Royal “superfans” have already started to set up camp on Pall Mall as they look forward to the “icing of the cake” of King Charles’s career.

On Tuesday evening, troops from the British Army marched across Westminster Bridge in preparation for Saturday’s procession.

The UK Armed Forces will participate in a procession from Westminster Abbey alongside troops from the Commonwealth and British Overseas Territories, the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, and Royal Watermen.

Neither the King nor the Queen Consort were at Buckingham Palace at the time of the arrest.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment and said the incident was a matter for the Metropolitan Police.

The controlled explosion could be heard live on air as former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg appeared on GB News.

