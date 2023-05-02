Troops practice for King’s coronation on Westminster Bridge

Troops from the British Army marched over Westminster Bridge on Tuesday evening (2 May) as they prepared for King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday.

The all services of the UK Armed Forces will take part in a procession from Westminster Abbey alongside troops from the Commonwealth and British Overseas Territories, the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, and Royal Watermen.

His Majesty and the Queen Consort will travel in the Gold State Coach, which dates back to the 1700s, last seen during the pageant of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in June 2022.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.