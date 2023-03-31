Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two boys arrested after pensioner attacked walking home from mosque during Ramadan

Victim was kicked in back, causing him to fall and hit his head

Richard Vernalls
Friday 31 March 2023 09:25
<p>The 73-year-old was attacked in York Road, in the Kings Heath area </p>

The 73-year-old was attacked in York Road, in the Kings Heath area

(Google)

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with an assault on a 73-year-old man who was attacked walking home from a Birmingham mosque.

The victim was kicked in the back, causing him to fall and hit his head, in York Road, Kings Heath, at 11pm on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.

The injured man was taken to hospital with a broken hand and cuts to his face.

Police said they had detained two 16-year-old boys for questioning after the incident, which took place a week after the month of Ramadan began.

The force said there was nothing to suggest any link to an attack last week on another elderly man who was set alight in the Edgbaston area of the city while walking home from a mosque.

Recommended

Mohammed Rayaz was set on fire as he walked home from Dudley Road Mosque at around 7pm on 20 March.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was treated for serious burn injuries.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in