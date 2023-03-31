Two boys arrested after pensioner attacked walking home from mosque during Ramadan

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with an assault on a 73-year-old man who was attacked walking home from a Birmingham mosque.

The victim was kicked in the back, causing him to fall and hit his head, in York Road, Kings Heath, at 11pm on Wednesday, West Midlands Police said.

The injured man was taken to hospital with a broken hand and cuts to his face.

Police said they had detained two 16-year-old boys for questioning after the incident, which took place a week after the month of Ramadan began.

The force said there was nothing to suggest any link to an attack last week on another elderly man who was set alight in the Edgbaston area of the city while walking home from a mosque.

Mohammed Rayaz was set on fire as he walked home from Dudley Road Mosque at around 7pm on 20 March.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was treated for serious burn injuries.