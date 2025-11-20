‘Murdered’ man who disappeared five years ago found ‘safe and well’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man who was reported missing five years ago has turned up at the police station just days after several arrests were made for his alleged murder.

Ismail Ali, from Bradford, was last seen leaving a shop on Cumberland Road, on 29 May 2020.

But, Mr Ali reported himself to West Yorkshire Police station on Wednesday and said he was “safe and well” - just days after five people were arrested on suspicion of murder.

On Monday, three women, aged 47, 54 and 55, and two men, aged 27 and 51, were arrested before being released on bail after police conducted warrants at addresses on Beckside Road and Cumberland Road.

West Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives investigating the suspicious disappearance of Bradford man Ismail Ali in 2020 can confirm that he turned up at a police station yesterday (19 November) reporting to be safe and well.

“Officers are working to understand the full circumstances surrounding his disappearance.”

Mr Ali’s family have been notified that he has been found safe and well, West Yorkshire Police said. It added that he is being safeguarded whilst necessary checks are being made.

After the arrests were made on Monday, house searches were carried out at three properties and a large amount of cash was seized. A number of the people who were arrested remain on bail for money laundering offences.

“Enquiries will remain ongoing for some time into the money laundering offences. Officers would like to thank members of the public who shared the appeal for Mr Ali,” police said.