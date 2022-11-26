Police hunt man in connection with three attempted kidnaps in Greater Manchester
A teenage girl said the man tried to physically get her to go into his car
Police are hunting a man in connection with three kidnap attempts this month in Manchester that they believe could be linked.
Detectives are calling for witnesses and dashcam footage as they investigate the crimes, including one that targeted a 15-year-old girl.
The girl told her parents, who told police, that a man approached her at a bus stop in Monton, Salford, on Monday evening (21 November).
The man is believed to have spoken to the teenager and tried to physically get her to go into his car – a dark-coloured hatchback.
Greater Manchester Police say there’s a possible link between that incident and two others in Salford that were captured on CCTV.
The first incident happened around Rocky Lane, Monton Green and Monton High Street on 21 November between 6pm and 7pm.
The second was on the same day – in the area of Mossfield Road and Ackworth Road, Swinton, between 8pm and 9pm.
The third was on the previous Wednesday (16 November) in Liverpool Street, between Fitzwarren Street and Albion Way, in Salford, between 7.45pm and 8.20pm.
Detective Inspector Chris Horsfield, of Salford division, said: “The victims have been left extremely shaken up by this encounter and it’s very important that we get this man identified and off the streets as soon as possible.
“We believe that the man we want to speak to may have been driving a dark-coloured hatchback car but we need to review dashcam footage to identify the make, model and registration plate.”
Witnesses and those with relevant dashcam footage can contact police by calling 0161 856 8361, or 101 quoting log number 2786 of 21/11/22, or by using the LiveChat function on GMP’s website.
