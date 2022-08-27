Police swarm Liverpool car park after ‘man stabs himself in throat on Facebook Live’
The man was arrested on suspicion of grooming a child under 14
Police were scrambled to a car park in Liverpool following reports of a “man stabbing himself in the throat.”
Merseyside Police cordoned off a section of St Chad’s Drive car park in Liverpool directly across the road from a police station.
The stabbing was reportedly live streamed on Facebook, which has since banned the distressing footage.
The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in stable condition but was later arrested on suspicion of grooming a child under 14 and possession of a bladed article.
Detectives have opened an investigation into the incident and are reviewing CCTV footage.
The stabbing comes following a spate of violent crimes in Liverpool this month.
Emergency services were called to the Brambles pub, in Kirkby town centre in Knowsley, shortly after 8pm on Monday night after a woman was stabbed to death breaking up a fight.
Karen Dempsey was rushed to hospital with a stab wound to the chest but died later.
The family of Ms Dempsey said she was a “beautiful, vivacious and compassionate woman” whose “zest for life was infectious”.
In a tribute, they said she was “dedicated to her work” and “a fantastic advocate for social justice” who made a real difference to people's lives across Kirkby.
“As a family we are devastated by her untimely death [which has] left a huge void in our lives,” they said.
One witness said: “I think it’s bringing Kirkby to its knees. It worries me all the police and knives what’s happening.”
A spokesperson for the force said: “We can confirm that officers were on St Chad’s Drive following an incident yesterday evening in Liverpool (Friday 26 August)
“At around 5pm officers attended an incident near Kirkby Police Station where a man was detained.
“The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries to his throat following the incident where he remains in a stable condition.
“A 55-year-old man from Kirkby was later arrested on suspicion of grooming a child under 14 and possession of a bladed article.
“An investigation is underway and a scene was place in the area whilst officers continued witness enquiries and examined CCTV footage.”
If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
People can also contact Mind via Infoline, which provides over-the-phone information on mental health problems, treatment options and advocacy services, on 0300 123 3393.
