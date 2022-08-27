British baby girl dies after falling into Majorca hotel swimming pool

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A British toddler has died after falling into a swimming pool during a family holiday in Spain.

The 17-month-old girl was found by her parents floating in the water at a hotel in Port d’Alcúdia in Majorca and was later discovered to be in a critical condition, according to local reports.

A resort lifeguard performed first aid as emergency services, including police officers, the Civil Guard and an ambulance scrambled to the scene.

Despite the best efforts of doctors at Son Espases Hospital she died on Thursday, local news reports confirmed. The news site quoted the local police of Alcúdia saying her parents were staying at the hotel.

The Foreign Office in London confirmed it was providing support and is in contact with local authorities.

The tragedy comes only two months after a seven-year-old Irish girl died after being pulled from a hotel pool in Majorca. The girl was taken to the same Son Espases hospital where she died in the intensive care unit.

The incident happened at the HYB Eurocalas Hotel in the resort of Calas de Mallorca.

In the same month a six-year-old Brit, a boy scout, died at another Majorca resort after he drowned in the pool.

Corey Aughey, from Northern Ireland, was rushed to hospital in a “critical” state from the three-star Globales Bouganvilla Apart hotel of Sa Coma, Spain.

Civil Guard officers rushed to the scene along with local police and another force where the schoolboy was revived at the poolside by emergency paramedics but tragically died also at Son Espases Hospital in the island capital Palma.

A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office spokesman said: “We are providing support to the family of a British child who has died in Majorca and are in contact with the local authorities.”