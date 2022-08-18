Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Tesco shopper stabbed after getting into argument with another customer inside Express store

Victim was attacked with Swiss army knife, police say

Matt Mathers
Thursday 18 August 2022 13:40
(Met Police)

A Tesco shopper was stabbed with a Swiss army knife after getting into an argument with a fellow customer at a branch of the supermarket chain in northeast London.

The Metropolitan Police has released an image of a man they want to speak to in relation to the attack on Francis Road, Waltham Forest, on 14 July.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries were described as not life-threatening but he was "incredibly shaken" by his ordeal.

Police said the victim visited a Tesco Express store on Leytonstone High Road at around 5.03pm.

Recommended

He got into an argument with the assailant outside the shop.

The victim was then followed by the assailant onto Francis Road, a short walk away, where he was stabbed.

The suspect is believed to have used a Swiss army knife.

Detective Constable Alexandra Varga is investigating. She said: "We know the images are not the best quality, however we hope members of the public will study them carefully and contact.

(Met Police)

"This was a sudden and utterly unnecessary escalation of violence and we must identify the person. Please don't hesitate if you have information that could help."

Call 101 or tweet @MetCC ref CAD 5895/14 Jul.

To remain 100 per cent anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

There have been a number of knife attacks in the capital in recent weeks.

An 87-year-old grandfather on a mobility scooter was stabbed in west London on Tuesday. A 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Thursday.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in