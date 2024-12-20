Two brothers charged over Manchester Airport brawl with police which sparked protests

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two men have been charged over a fight with police at Manchester Airport which happened before an officer was filmed stamping on a suspect’s head.

Brothers Mohammed Amaaz, 20, and Muhammed Amaad, 25, have been charged with two counts of assault, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

No police officers will be charged. The two defendants will appear at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, January 16.

Footage of incident was shared online in July and sparked protests after it appeared to show a Greater Manchester Police officer assaulting a man as he lay on the floor.

The altercation, in the airport’s Terminal Two, allegedly happened after an earlier confrontation between passengers on a Qatar Airways flight which arrived at 7.20pm on 23 July.

open image in gallery Footage emerged of the brawl after protests were held outside Manchester Airport - following different video which showed a police officer stamping on a passenger’s head ( Manchester Evening News )

The Crown Prosecution Service said experts had concluded there was “no realistic prospect of conviction” of any police officers.

Frank Ferguson, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “Based on a careful consideration of this evidence, we have concluded that two men should be charged with offences including assaults on police officers.

“We have concluded no charges should be brought against any officers. We examined potential offences of actual bodily harm, and common assault, and reviewed expert evidence in the form of an independent report from an expert in the use of police force, to inform this decision.

“We always ensure police training is also taken into account in the context of these decisions, and in this case the combination of evidence, and the expert opinion meant there was no realistic prospect of conviction.

open image in gallery Protestors block tram tracksduring a demonstration in the wake of a video showing a police officer kicking a man as he was being detained at Manchester Airport ( Getty Images )

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Stephen Watson said the officer involved in the brawl had his suspension lifted following the CPS decision.

“I have lifted the suspension of the officer involved. The IOPC’s misconduct investigation continues and we will continue to cooperate fully in this regard,” he said.

A spokesman for the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said: “We are aware of the Crown Prosecution Service’s decision to take no further action against police officers involved in a series of arrests at Manchester Airport on July 23.

“Our independent investigation into the use of force by police on six people during the incident continues and is nearing completion.