Andy Burnham claims Manchester Airport altercation footage ‘doesn’t show full event’

Andy Burnham has claimed that footage of a police altercation at Manchester Airport "doesn't show the full event".

Appearing on Sky News, the mayor said "there are issues on both sides" and that he had seen the "full" footage from the incident.

New footage which surfaced on social media in recent days shows the moments leading up to an altercation with members of the public.

Mr Burnham added: “People now need to step back and allow the IOPC's criminal investigation into the officer’s conduct to move forward".