Police offering £50,000 for information after two teenage girls shot during party

Anyone with information leading to the conviction of whoever shot two teenage girls in Manchester a year ago could be rewarded £50,000.

On July 29, 2022 at around 10.30pm two girls, aged 13 and 16, were hit during a drive-by attack in Mosside while attending a party.

The 16-year-old was treated for serious injuries in hospital while the other girl suffered from shrapnel wounds. Luckily, they have both recovered from their injuries.

It is believed they were not the intended targets and Detective Inspector Madeline Kelly from Greater Manchester Police said they were "simply at the address enjoying a party" on Quinney Crescent.

Now police have renewed their appeal for information and are offering thousands of pounds as a reward.

Detective Inspector Kelly said: "We now have a £50,000 reward available for anyone who has key information that can lead to the successful conviction of those responsible for this horrific attack.

"The reckless and dangerous actions of those firing a gun that night could easily have had tragic consequences.

"We do not believe the two girls were the intended targets that night and were instead simply at the address enjoying a party.".

She also said that the offenders had "zero regard for who they could have hurt", adding: "GMP is determined to find them and hold them to account for such a callous and cowardly attack."

Anyone with information should click the following link to access the Major Incident Public Portal where you can submit information, images or video footage.

You can contact the police by calling 101 quoting the crime number 3388 of 29/07/22 and the operation name 'Meppen', or using the Live Chat service on GMP's website: www.gmp.police.uk

Or you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.