Bodycam footage has captured the moment deputies arrested a white Florida woman who had fatally shot a Black neighbour in what prosecutors have described as a racially charged killing.

The video, obtained by WESH2, shows armed Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrive at the Ocala home of Susan Lorincz on 2 June soon after she fired a single shot through the door at Ajike “AJ” Owens.

“Sheriff’s office, come outside with your hands up,” a deputy says before Ms Lorincz is handcuffed.

The footage also reportedly showed the moment several of Owens’ children are informed of the shooting, although WESH2 said it chose not to air that section out of respect for the family. Owens’ nine-year-old son witnessed the fatal shooting, according to law enforcement.

Ms Lorincz, 58, was last month charged with the manslaughter of the 35-year-old mother-of-four. She has pleaded not guilty and is being held at the Marion County Jail on $154,000 bond.

Prosecutors have accused Ms Lorincz of using racial slurs towards Owens’ children amid growing tensions between the neighbours.

Law enforcement had been called to the property several times in the months leading up to Owens’ death.

Susan Lorincz has been charged with manslaughter over the fatal shooting of neighbour AJ Owens (Marion County Sheriff’s Office/Ben Crump)

Ms Lorincz told investigators she had been “disrespected” for several years by children in the neighbourhood — including by Owens’ children, who are aged 12, nine, seven and three.

On the day of the shooting, Ms Lorincz said she had a headache and that local kids had been running and yelling outside of her apartment, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

That evening, Ms Lorincz scolded the children and threw a pair of roller skates at them, hitting one of them on the foot.

The arrest report stated that Owens then came over and knocked on her door to confront her.

Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens, mother of four, was shot by neighbour Susan Lorincz (GoFundMe)

Ms Lorincz told investigators that Owens threatened to kill her and banged on the door so hard she feared Owens would break it down.

Ms Lorincz fired a single round from a .380-calibre handgun, which went through the closed door and fatally struck Owens, according to the sheriff’s report.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office also said that surveillance footage contradicted her claims that she was in fear of her life.

She was arrested four days after the shooting on suspicion of manslaughter with a firearm, culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault.

After weighing whether Florida’s “stand your ground” laws would be applicable in the case, Mr Lorincz was formally charged with manslaughter and assault on 26 June.

Owens’ family and community leaders, including civil rights lawyer Ben Crump, said they were disappointed the neighbour hadn’t faced charges of second-degree murder.