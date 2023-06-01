Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murder after man found dead in Manchester

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenage boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead in Manchester.

Police were called to an address in King Road, Old Trafford, at around 7.45pm on Wednesday after a 21-year-old man was found with serious injuries.

First aid was administered but he was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been informed and were being supported by specialist officers.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder with a second boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon in a nearby area.

Detectives have called on anyone who might have information about the incident to contact them.

Jane Higham, Manchester Police detective superintendent, said: "Firstly, my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this time. Officers have been deployed to support them.

"We are in the very early stages of a murder investigation and a team of experienced officers will be working throughout the night and over the coming days to understand a timeline of events that will help us piece together what has happened this evening."

She added: "We recognise that incidents of this nature will cause concern in our communities, not just in Old Trafford, but across Greater Manchester and as a result there will be a visible increase of police officers in the area over the coming days whilst detectives investigate.

"I would urge people who were in the area at the time of the incident, or anyone who has mobile or CCTV footage that may be of interest to police to contact us, even the smallest piece of evidence may help with our investigation and provide answers for the young man’s family.”

"We are also appealing to motorists and local residents in the area, who may have captured anything on dashcam, CCTV or doorbell cameras to contact us.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101 quoting log number 3367 31/5/2023.

"Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously to the independent charity - Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."