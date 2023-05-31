Gang of five jailed for illegally streaming Premier League games

An illegal streaming gang who offered cut-price subscriptions for Premier League matches to more than 50,000 people have been jailed.

Five men were convicted of conspiracy to defraud, money laundering and contempt of court after generating more than £7 million in five years.

“We are pleased that through rulings such as this, the courts continue to show that they recognise the importance of safeguarding the Premier League’s rights,” Premier League general counsel Kevin Plumb said.

“The sentences handed down, which are the longest sentences ever issued for piracy-related crimes, vindicate the efforts made to bring these individuals to justice.”