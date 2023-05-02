For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The parents of murdered pregnant primary school teacher Marelle Sturrock have said they are “devastated” by the death of “the happiest person you could ever meet” and their unborn grandson.

Police launched a murder investigation after the body of Ms Sturrock, 35, was found at her home in Jura Street, Glasgow, on Tuesday 25 April.

She was 29 weeks pregnant and her unborn baby, Jayden Sturrock, did not survive.

Marelle Sturrock was 29 weeks pregnant and her unborn baby, Jayden Sturrock, did not survive (Facebook)

The body of her partner David Yates, who police had been seeking in connection with her death, was found on Thursday after searches of Mugdock reservoir, north of Glasgow.

In a statement released through Police Scotland, Ms Sturrock’s parents Colin and Lorna Sturrock said: “We are devastated following the deaths of our daughter, Marelle, and soon-to-be grandson, Jayden Sturrock.

“Marelle was the happiest person you could ever meet and was always looking to help others the best she could.

“Marelle and her partner doted on each other and this incident has come as a total shock to all who knew her.

Marelle Sturrock with her partner David Yates, who was found dead last week after police launched a manhunt to find him in connection with her death (Facebook)

“We would like to thank family and friends, colleagues at Sandwood Primary School, Police Scotland officers, both in the Highlands and Glasgow, for their efforts and comforting support following our tragic event.

“Our family would like everyone, including the press, to respect our privacy at this very sad and difficult time.”

Ms Sturrock, from Wick, Caithness, moved to Glasgow aged 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts. She later became a primary school teacher after completing her postgraduate diploma in education.

At the time of her death, Ms Sturrock was teaching at Sandwood Primary in Glasgow where she had worked for six years. Headteacher Fiona Donnelly paid tribute to her former colleague, describing her as a “lovely person” who was the school’s “music champion”.

“Marelle was the happiest person you could ever meet and was always looking to help others the best she could,” said her parents (PA Media)

“We will all miss her so much. She was a lovely, kind, diligent and considerate person who loved and made time for everyone”, Ms Donnelly said.

“Marelle used her artistic talents across the school and was our music champion who has been a key player in the success of our school choirs, with one of her classes going to see her on stage at The King’s Theatre in one of her many acting roles outside of school.”

Parents were informed of the death in a letter last Wednesday, and educational psychologists have been on hand to support pupils where needed. Many have expressed their shock, recounting their memories of Ms Sturrock’s kind nature.

Police divers at the scene at Mugdock Country Park, East Dunbartonshire, as police searched for Marelle Sturrock’s partner David Yates (PA)

“She treated the kids like her own … she made them have confidence within themselves”, one parent told Sky News. “It’s really tragic that she’s never going to be a mum herself.”