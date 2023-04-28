Everything we know about Marelle Sturrock murder as police hunting fiancé find body

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Police searching for the fiancé of pregnant teacher Marelle Sturrock – who was found dead in Glasgow – have now recovered a body.

Following the discovery of the 35-year-old at a property on Jura Street on Tuesday morning, police launched a murder investigation. The force had been searching for Ms Sturrock’s fiancé, David Yates, in connection with her death.

Undated family handout photo issued by Police Scotland of Marelle Sturrock who was found dead on Tuesday inside a property in Jura Street, Glasgow (PA)

“Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy. We are providing her family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time”, Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said.

As Police Scotland continues with the investigation, here’s everything we know about the Marelle Sturrock murder.

Who is Marelle Sturrock?

Ms Sturrock was a 35-year-old teacher from Wick, Caithness. Having moved to Glasgow at 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts, she later became a primary school teacher after completing her postgraduate diploma in education.

Up until her death, Ms Sturrock had taught at Sandwood Primary in Glasgow for six years. Headteacher Fiona Donnelly has since paid tribute to her former colleague, describing her as a “lovely person” who was the school’s “music champion.”

“We will all miss her so much. She was a lovely, kind, diligent and considerate person who loved and made time for everyone”, Ms Donnelly said.

“Marelle used her artistic talents across the school and was our music champion who has been a key player in the success of our school choirs, with one of her classes going to see her on stage at The King’s Theatre in one of her many acting roles outside of school.”

Parents were informed of the death in a letter on Wednesday, and educational psychologists are on hand to support pupils where needed. Many have expressed their shock, recounting their memories of Ms Sturrock’s kind nature.

“She treated the kids like her own…she made them have confidence within themselves”, one parent told Sky News. “It’s really tragic that she’s never going to be a mum herself.”

Where was she found?

Ms Sturrock was found dead at a property on Jura Street, Glasgow at 8.40am on Tuesday (25 April). Her death is being treated as suspicious.

The 35-year-old was 29 weeks pregnant at the time of her death. Police confirmed that her unborn baby did not survive.

Who is her fiancé, David Yates?

Little is known about Ms Sturrock’s fiancé beyond the murder investigation.

On Thursday (27 April), police confirmed that the 36-year-old was wanted in connection with his partner’s death, adding that there was “no information to suggest anyone else has been involved.”

Later on Thursday evening, Police Scotland announced that a body had been found following searches of Mugdock Reservoir in the hunt for the 36-year-old. Though yet to be formally identified, police believe it is that of Mr Yates.

Police divers at the scene at Mugdock Country Park, East Dunbartonshire (PA)

The last confirmed sighting of him was on Sunday evening shortly after 8pm.

Where was Yates’ abandoned car found?

Mr Yates’ car was found at Mugdock Country Park on Tuesday (25 April). In an update on Thursday – prior to a body being recovered in the reservoir - detective superintendent Nicola Kilbane described his vehicle as a “white Seat Ateca.”

Police had stated that though his “subsequent movements” were unknown after his vehicle was found abandoned, there was “nothing to suggest he has left the area.”

Where have police searched?

In the search for Mr Yates following Ms Sturrock’s death, police launched an extensive search of Mugdock Country Park, around nine miles from her home.

Prior to the discovery of a body, police divers had been involved in the search and large areas of the reservoir had been cordoned off.