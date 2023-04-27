Marelle Sturrock: Fiance wanted for murder of pregnant teacher found dead in flat

Police Scotland have confirmed that the partner of Marelle Sturrock, David Yates, is wanted in connection with her death.

The 29-weeks pregnant teacher, 35, was found dead at her home in Glasgow on Tuesday morning (25 April).

A murder investigation has been launched.

Authorities have said that the last confirmed sighting of Mr Yates was on Sunday evening shortly after 8pm.

"His subsequent movements are unknown after his vehicle was left at Mugdock Country Park but there is nothing to suggest he has left the area," Police Scotland Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said.

