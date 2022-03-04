Masked man with axe screams threats at bystanders as truck ram raids jewellers

This is the moment a masked man threatens bystanders with an axe as raiders use a highways maintenance truck to smash into a jewellers.

Mobile phone footage shows the vehicle reversing through the front of Danyaal Jewellers in Ladypool Road, Birmingham, as people look on in shock.

A man in a green jumper can be seeing trying to intervene by throwing bags of rubbish at the vehicle before a large, masked man runs down the street shouting and wielding an axe.

He threatens those watching and filming the incident, shouting: “What, what, what, get the f*** in the shop, get in your shop.”

The man climbs over debris at the front of shop and disappears through a thick cloud of either dust or smoke.

A masked man armed with an axe threatened bystanders in Birmingham (Birmingham Mail/BPM Media)

Masked ram raiders used a highways maintenance truck to smash into Danyaal Jewellers in Birmingham (Birmingham Mail/BPM Media)

Witnesses can be heard trying to take down the registration plate of the truck involved before the man re-emerges moments later and runs back down the street.

An alarm begins going off as an accomplice exits the shop and jumps in the waiting truck before it races away from the scene.

A man in a green jumper attempted to intervene by throwing rubbish bags at a highways maintenance vehicle as masked ram raiders smashed their way into a jewellers in Birmingham (Birmingham Mail/BPM Media)

West Midlands Police said no one was in the shop at the time of the incident and three vehicles have since been recovered.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We’re investigating a ram raid at a jewellery shop on Ladypool Road, Birmingham, on 3 March.

“We were called to the store at around 12.20pm. Fortunately, no one was in the store at the time, so there have been no injuries reported to us.

“Significant damage was caused to the shop in the ram raid.

“Three vehicles believed to have been involved in the ram raid have since been recovered and we are working with the shop owner to establish exactly what was taken.

“Our investigations are in the early stages and we are working to identify the people responsible.”

Police asked anyone with dash cam, CCTV or mobile footage to get in touch quoting crime reference number 20/172104/22.