Mason Greenwood: Man United player accused of rape arrested for alleged bail breach

The forward was arrested at his home on Saturday

Thomas Kingsley
Saturday 15 October 2022 13:19
<p>Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood remains on bail after being questioned over the alleged rape and assault of a young woman (Martin Rickett/PA)</p>

Mason Greenwood has been arrested on suspicion of breaching his bail conditions.

The Manchester United and England striker was arrested at his home on Saturday following his January arrest over allegations of rape, assault and making threats to kill after images and videos were posted online.

He is now being questioned again on suspicion of breaching his bail conditions.

Greenwood’s bail was due to expire in April, but the force successfully applied to have it extended at a court hearing in June.

A spokesman later said no further updates would be issued until the suspect was charged or released facing no further action.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Greater Manchester Police are aware of an allegation regarding a 21-year-old man breaching his bail conditions and an arrest has been made on Saturday 15 October 2022.

“Enquiries are ongoing at this time.”

Supporters noticed that Greenwood’s name still appeared on United’s website. But a statement released by the club read: “There has been no change whatsoever in Mason’s status.

“We removed his profile from the club app soon after he was removed from the squad in January. This was in order to remove Mason from interactive elements of the app, such as team predictions etc.

“However, his profile was never removed from the website as he remains a Manchester United player, albeit not currently part of the squad while the legal process unfolds.”

The striker – who has made one appearance for England – was suspended from playing or training with the Old Trafford club after the initial allegations came to light. He has not featured for the club since January.

Nike suspended its sponsorship deal with Greenwood, and later terminated it, while Electronic Arts confirmed his removal from active squads on its FIFA 22 game.

