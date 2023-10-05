Two men killed in street knife attacks in south London named by police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two men fatally stabbed in separate killings in south London have been named.

Luke Blackmore, 42, from Morden, died just after 9pm on Monday when he was injured in the street in Typhoon Way, Sutton. In a separate attack, Keelen Morris Wong, 22, was killed in front of shoppers in a busy street in Brixton shortly before 5pm on Tuesday.

Their identities were confirmed by police on Thursday, amid news of a third, unrelated stabbing in Tower Hamlets, east London which left a 15-year-old boy in hospital.

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of Mr Blackmore’s murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Nolan said: “Our thoughts are with Luke’s family and friends as they continue to struggle with the loss. Yesterday’s arrest marks a significant development in our investigation but we still need the help of the local community and wider public.

“I would appeal to anyone who has information but has yet to get in contact with police to do so immediately. I would also reiterate my request for those in the area to check doorbell footage or any other cameras and see if you have captured something which may be of interest.”

A 44-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill has been bailed pending further inquiries.

Mr Wong was killed on busy Coldharbour Lane in Brixton in front of crowds of shoppers. A 23-year-old man, who is himself in hospital with a knife injury, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Kevin Martin said: “This awful attack took place in broad daylight, in front of people simply going about their business.

“I don’t underestimate the impact such a horrific incident will have had on anyone who saw it. We have heard from a number of people but I am asking anyone who witnessed it to speak to us, in confidence, about what they saw.

“An arrest has been made and we are making significant progress, but we can never have too much information. Our work to establish a motive is ongoing. Any information, however small, may assist the investigation and allow those responsible to be held to account.”