A review has found “no evidence of racial bias” in the police response to the disappearance of a Black student nurse.

Owami Davies, 24, was not located for seven weeks after being reported missing by her mother.

There were questions about the length of time before missing person appeals were issued, and an incident where the Metropolitan Police circulated a photo of a different Black woman by mistake.

The force, alongside Essex Police, carried out a review of the case that made several recommendations.

Scotland Yard said it had asked members of a Central Race Independent Advisory Group and Independent Advisory Groups in Croydon and Essex to challenge the process.

“They were satisfied there was no evidence of racial bias,” a statement added.

“We were alive to concerns from the Black community that race was a factor in how officers responded to Owami’s disappearance.”

After leaving her family home in Grays on 4 July, Ms Davies was reported as missing to Essex Police on 6 July.

Metropolitan Police officers encountered the student nurse in Clarendon Road, Croydon, later that day but she informed officers that their help wasn’t required and left.

The review said that a concerned member of the public had called police, and that officers had “faced a difficult balance in seeking to support her, whilst also respecting her wish for privacy and her clear request to be left alone”.

Ms Davies’ details had not yet been circulated on a national police database, but as she declined to provide her full name, date of birth or address, a search would not have been possible.

The review made nine recommendations for the Metropolitan Police and six for Essex Police, which concern the way missing persons investigations are managed and transferred between regional forces.