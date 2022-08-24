Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Independent Office for Police Conduct will take no further action against Metropolitan Police officers who came into contact with Owami Davies and let her go after she had been reported missing.

The student nurse, 24, was found “safe and well” in Hampshire on Wednesday more than seven weeks after she went missing, following a tip-off from a member of the public.

Ms Davies was last seen walking north along London Road in Croydon on July 7 and concerns had been growing for her safety.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “On 5 August we received a mandatory death or serious injury (DSI) referral from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS), in relation to contact MPS officers had with Owami Davies on 6 July after she was reported missing.

“The DSI referral was made after the force announced it had made arrests on suspicion of her murder.

“Given that Owami Davies has now been found safe and we have not received information from the force that Ms Davies has suffered any serious injuries, the referral not does not meet the criteria for a DSI referral. We have advised the Met that it is invalid and therefore we will be taking no further action.”

Commander Paul Brogden Frontline Policing said “Whilst this matter does not meet the criteria for an investigation by the IOPC and this matter is not subject to any enquiry by our Directorate of Professional Standards, we know there have been concerns raised around the search for Owami.

“Therefore we, alongside our colleagues in Essex Police, will be carrying out a review of all our actions from when Owami was first reported missing.

“We will carry out the review in an open and transparent manner to ensure we have acted correctly and to identify any ways to improve our response to finding other missing people.”

Despite the arrests of five people and numerous appeals for information, officers were struggling to locate Ms Davies as they trawled through 117 reported sightings of the 24-year-old.

More follows