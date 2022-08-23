Student nurse Owami Davies found ‘safe and well’ in Hampshire

Owami Davies has been found safe and well today, 22 August, almost eight weeks after she went missing, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

The student nurse, 24, was reported missing on 6 July.

The Met said that officers spoke to Ms Davies in Croydon on that day. However, they did not know she was missing, as Essex Police did not update the Police National Computer with that information.

“She has been found safe and well... she’s currently with specialist officers from my team,” Detective Chief Inspector Nigel Penney said.

