Met Police officer pleads guilty to causing death by careless driving

A Metropolitan Police officer has admitted to causing the death of a moped rider due to careless driving while responding to an emergency call in north London.

Police Constable Ian Brotherton, was driving a marked police van when he crashed into a moped being driven by 26-year-old Cristopher de Carvalho Guedes in Enfield on 12 October 2023.

In a hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, Brotheron, aged 32, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

He will be sentenced at the same court on Thursday, 27 February, and was disqualified from driving on an interim basis.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines said: “My thoughts and sympathy remain with the family and friends of Cristopher de Carvalho Guedes at this enormously difficult time.

“They have lost a loved one due to the careless driving of one of our officers and, while the judicial process has now concluded and PC Brotherton has admitted his guilt, I know there is little I can say that will alleviate the pain they will be suffering.

“Police drivers are trained to the highest standards and while they have certain exemptions when driving police vehicles on public roads, they know they are accountable should their actions fall below these standards.

“In this case, an independent investigation conducted by the IOPC, which we fully supported, has gathered all the evidence from that day and PC Brotherton has admitted to causing Mr Guedes’ death due to his careless driving.

“While he has shown remorse for his actions, it is right that he has been held to account for his actions.”

The charges against Brotherton followed an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

The incident happened at around 3pm on 12 October 2023, as Brotherton responded to an emergency call.

The van, which had its lights and sirens on, drove through a red light in Southbury Road before colliding with Mr Guedes, who was turning right into Baird Road.

open image in gallery Cristopher De Carvalho Guedes died after the collision at the junction of Southbury Road and Baird Road ( Google Maps )

The van stopped at the scene and officers provided first aid before Guedes was taken to hospital for treatment, where he sadly died.

A referral was made to the IOPC and PC Brotherton was placed on restricted duties while an independent investigation into the incident was carried out.

Now that criminal proceedings have concluded, PC Brotherton will also face a misconduct hearing.

Additional reporting by PA