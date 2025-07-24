One arrest as protesters again descend on hotel in Epping

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

One person has been arrested as protesters again descended on a hotel in Essex that is believed to be housing asylum seekers.

Dozens gathered outside The Bell Hotel in Epping on Thursday evening, following a recent string of violent protests there – although shortly after 7.30pm, police said the latest demonstration had “so far been peaceful”.

However, an arrest was made over breaching an order in place that prevents anyone from wearing a face covering, Essex Police confirmed.

Some of the protesters could be seen wearing English and Union flags draped over their backs as they stood behind fencing erected outside the hotel.

A large billboard set up behind the fencing also showed English flags with the words ‘Protect Our Kids’. One protester with a microphone could be heard saying “we’ll be here Sunday” after thanking “everyone for keeping it peaceful”.

A total of 17 arrests have been following protests around the same hotel. The force previously said a small number of people used those demonstrations as cover to commit violent disorder and criminal damage.

open image in gallery Police watch protesters outside the Bell Hotel on Thursday following a number of demonstrations there ( PA )

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said on Thursday: “I want to thank those who are attending today and protesting peacefully. We have used powers at our disposal to ensure people can protest peacefully, lawfully, and safely. And our officers are in place to ensure you can do so.

“We won’t tolerate anyone thinking they can come and cause trouble or breach the orders we’ve put in place to keep people safe. My message is clear – we will deal with you.”

People had earlier walked through the town’s high street and gathered outside Epping Forest District Council, before being walked back to the hotel by large numbers of police officers. The force said a group outside the hotel wanted to move towards the town centre and officers “escorted them there to ensure they could express their democratic right safely”. It was reported that Epping Forest District Council were holding a meeting on Thursday.

Earlier that evening, police announced they will be using extra powers, under Sections 12 and 14 of the Public Order Act 1986, to “put restrictions on people who plan to assemble or to take part in any kind of procession”.

Sites to lawfully protest at are directly opposite the Bell Hotel “and will have their own designated entry and exit routes”, Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Hooper said previously. There will also be areas near the Civic Centre, he said, adding: “If you move from the Bell Hotel to the Civic Centre, you will not be able to return.”

open image in gallery Police in riot gear during one of the previous violent protests ( PA )

A Section 60AA order, under the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, is also in place on face coverings. “If you wear one, we’ll order you to take it off. If you don’t take it off, you’ll be arrested”, Mr Hooper warned.

He said all protest activity should cease by 10pm, adding: “To be clear, you will not be able to get in the way of people getting on with their daily lives in Epping. This is a priority.”

Last Thursday’s protest began peacefully but escalated into what officers described as “scattered incidents of violence” targeting police and property. Eight officers were injured and a number of police vehicles were damaged as missiles were thrown. Six people have been charged in relation to the action.

The latest developments come as police are braced for further protests, and the government and law enforcement have vowed to act swiftly if unrest spreads.

The Epping protest was sparked by the charging of asylum-seeker Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, with sexual assault after he allegedly attempted to kiss a 14-year-old girl. He denied the charge at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court and will stand trial in August.

The protest has drawn national attention and sparked a political row, with Reform UK leader Nigel Farage calling for Essex Police Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington to resign over claims that officers transported left-wing protesters to the scene, claims the chief constable has denied.