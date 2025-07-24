Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When I see the images coming out of the protests in Epping, I see home-made cardboard placards with slogans such as “Save our kids”, “Protect our kids”, “I’m not far right – I’m worried about my kids”.

Fair enough. These seem to be local folk, and they’re concerned about what’s been going on around the Bell Hotel, which has been requisitioned by the Home Office to house some asylum seekers. Much of the activity there seems genuine.

The fact is that an irregular migrant has been charged with certain offences: three counts of sexual assault, one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity, and one count of harassment without violence.

Essex Police now face an impossible job, and are perfectly open about this. Superintendent Tim Tubbs has said that the “impact on the community is not lost on me”. The police have stepped up patrols, and have belatedly issued a dispersal order that gives officers the power to tell anyone suspected of committing or planning antisocial behaviour to leave the area, or else face arrest.

Some local residents have demanded that the hotel be closed, and have been making their feelings known on the street for the best part of two weeks now.

That is their right. They can, if they want, shout “Paedo protectors!” at police officers, despite the man in question having pleaded not guilty. What they don’t have a right to do is to attack the police and cause affray and disorder. Yet that seems to be the attraction for many who have descended on this normally quiet corner of Essex, as well as at sites in London and Norfolk, to cause trouble and give the impression that there’s some sort of political revolution – a fascist revolution – afoot.

It is also the right of those who don’t live in the area to make their views known there, and the duty of the police to protect all concerned under the law. The Essex police can manage that. But they can’t deal with mass civil unrest.

The work of the police and the safety of all involved, and that includes asylum seekers who’ve committed no offence whatsoever, is being jeopardised because of the intervention of organised far-right groups, certain politicians issuing self-fulfilling prophecies about “societal collapse” and a mass of misinformation being amplified in social media.

It is similar to what went wrong last year when certain politicians went around “asking questions” about the ethnicity of the Southport murderer. Rumours – incorrect, as it turned out – that he was an “illegal migrant”, and a Muslim straight off a small boat, took hold across the country.

And so the rumour mill has fuelled the Epping protests. First, a claim that police “bussed in” a left-wing mob of counter-protesters. Untrue, according to Essex Police. The counter-protesters with placards saying “Refugees Welcome”, as is their wont, were neither violent nor “bussed in”: they were escorted on foot by police to protect them from being beaten up on their way, and shoved in a van at the end of proceedings for the same reason.

That seems like a legitimate role for any police force. People who were peaceful were given protection. People who used violence were arrested. Again, perfectly legitimate.

The “bussed-in” story – which featured on the front page of one major newspaper – was given further credence by Nigel Farage, leader of Reform UK. The man who played an unhelpful role in last July’s riots said: “Essex Police were literally escorting and bussing masked thugs to and from the protest in Epping. They were caught red-handed helping to light the fuse that led to violence. This is simply unacceptable.”

No, Nigel – what is unacceptable is for you to undermine the forces of law and order in such an irresponsible and untruthful way. Reform UK claims to want to be the toughest party on crime, and yet its leader is putting this sort of nonsense about the police around.

Escorting people on their lawful business to protect them is part of normal police work, and they do it all the time – every time there’s a football match, they need to make sure the away supporters don’t clash with the home supporters.

The police can be criticised, but they also have a right to operational independence, free of political interference, so they can do their job impartially. Farage can call for the chief constable of Essex to quit, but he shouldn’t be exerting that kind of pressure. The same goes for judges doing their job and implementing sentencing rules set down by parliament. Why? Because, otherwise, politicians could order coppers to arrest people they don’t like, and then tell judges to lock them up – and that is hardly an ideal situation in a free society.

Nor is implying that the police, with their response, lit the fuse for violent action – they were acting under the law and their oath to keep the King’s peace. If an MP such as Farage doesn’t like that, then he can campaign to change the law.

Farage calls the troublemakers at these events “a few bad eggs”. Maybe – but when a neo-Nazi organisation such as Homeland is getting involved on the Facebook pages, when Tommy Robinson is taking an interest, and, yes, when a politician who thrives on grievance such as Farage is making irresponsible statements, then the riots start, and they solve nothing.

The people of Epping do want to protect their kids, they want the politicians to do something more, and they want to have confidence in the police. Their pleas have not been responded to adequately. They are right to go out and demonstrate. But it appears these worried parents are also being cynically exploited by people who want to use their anguish for their own political projects, and understand no more about Epping than they did about Southport last year.

We really don’t need any more summer riots.