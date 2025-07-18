The Epping ‘protests’ make me ashamed to admit I’m from Essex

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

I spent a long time being too embarrassed to admit I was from Essex. When I went to university, I used to tell people I was from “north-east London”, rather than admit to the county of my birth.

It feels silly to admit it, now, but I felt distinctly haunted by the typical “Essex girl” tropes, even at 18. When I met my then-boyfriend’s family in Bristol, I still remember that the first thing his dad said was to tease me by asking if I’d driven down the M4 in a clapped out Ford Fiesta.

White stilettos, orange fake tan and reality TV show The Only Way Is Essex (or “TOWIE”, to those in the know – and of course I went to school with half of the cast); we’ve long been the butt of the nation’s jokes, both on and off screen. Our unofficial royals are Gemma Collins and Joey Essex. Need I say more?

Thankfully, I grew out of that childish shame that leads you to reject where you come from – when people ask me where I’m from, I say “Essex” again. Except that right now, I’m seriously considering going back in the closet.

That’s because when I woke to news that “protests” had broken out in Epping – the place I used to go “out out” as a teen, the place I still meet old schoolfriends in for lunch, the place my relatives still live in – I felt deeply, deeply ashamed. Even more so when footage showed hordes of people clashing with police outside a hotel believed to be housing asylum seekers.

Essex Police said missiles were thrown at officers and the hotel, police vans and vehicles smashed, the high street brought to a standstill and one officer injured, while eight officers in total were assaulted – in what the force described as “extreme hostility from a large number of individuals”. Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Hooper described it as “selfish criminal behaviour” perpetuated by “a mindless minority who don't give a damn about the hardworking, good people of Epping”.

He added: “Help us get them, because the people of Essex are proud people and these streets are ours.” He’s right. To my mind, these “protests” showcase the very worst of Essex. The worst of Britain, full-stop.

The Bell Hotel in Epping, where the unrest broke out ( Victoria Richards )

Depressingly, it’s not even an isolated incident. The first pathetic “protest” was reportedly planned in advance and took place on Sunday night, followed by further disruption on Thursday. The excuse? A 38-year-old resident there was accused, last week, of sexual assault.

Now, I have no idea about the alleged sexual assault case involving Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, who appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court earlier in the day. I don’t know the details, or the outcome. Neither do these “protesters”. But what I do know is that their behaviour helps no-one – least of all the alleged victim.

And what almost amuses me (except that it’s... not funny) is that I wrote only yesterday about the number of sexual assaults and incidents of harassment myself and my friends have experienced on the Tube – from being followed by “burping, farting men” to catcalls, groping and obscene gestures.

But what if I also repeat the sad fact that in almost every incident of male to female violence on public transport, not a single person steps in to help us – or to report it happening? How do people explain themselves for this utter failure to call out harassment when it’s actually happening right in front of them – to anyone, by anyone?

I took an unsavoury trawl through a local Facebook group, to see how people were reacting to the protests, but the ignorance was shocking.

Some attempted to excuse the behaviour in the name of “protecting kids”; while many blamed the government. Thankfully, there were also voices pointing out that thuggery isn’t welcome in the area. “So people not from Epping have gone to Epping to cause trouble”, one said. Another called it “disgusting, attacking the police” – and one long-term resident said this is “not the Epping l used to know and come from – this is NOT a protest, it's DISGRACEFUL behaviour.”

Hear, hear. This is not the Essex I know, believe in – or want to be associated with. And if anyone asks, I’m from north-east London, again...