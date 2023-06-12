Boy, 16, stabbed to death in Bath named

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Bath on Saturday night has been named as Mikey Roynon.

Emergency services were called to Eastfield Avenue shortly after 11pm on Saturday following reports someone had been stabbed. Mikey, from Kingswood, died at the scene shortly afterwards.

Eight teenagers arrested on a bus less than 30 minutes after the attack have been released and no further action will be taken against them.

Three boys - a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old from Wiltshire and a 15-year-old from Dorset - remain in police custody, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A 35-year-old woman was also stabbed in the same incident. She was taken to the Royal United Hospital for treatment and later discharged.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mikey died from a single stab wound.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, of Avon and Somerset Police’s major crime investigation team, said: “Mikey’s family have been informed of these developments and our thoughts continue to be with them as they come to terms with their loss.

“Specialist family liaison officers supported them through the formal identification process, which is something no family should ever have to experience.

“The investigation into Mikey’s murder continues at pace, with a team of officers and staff working tirelessly to piece together what happened.

“A cordon remains in place at the scene and we continue to appeal for anyone who has images, footage or information which could help our inquiry to get in touch.”

Chief Inspector Ronald Lungu, of the Bath neighbourhood policing team, said: “This tragedy is one too many and it should not be allowed to happen anywhere.

“I hear the community’s concerns about this and other recent incidents, and would like to reassure them we are doing everything we can to tackle knife crime in Bath, as well as in other towns and cities across our policing area.”