The man suspected of stabbing four children in a playground in France has been charged with attempted murder.

French judges handed the preliminary charges to the 31-year-old Syrian asylum seeker, who has not been named, on Saturday.

He is due to appear in court this afternoon.

The stabbings left four children - including a three-year-old British child - fighting for their lives. Two adults were also injured in the attack which unfolded on Thursday morning in the picturesque town of Annecy in the French Alps.

The lead prosecutor, Line Bonnet-Mathis, said the victims are no longer in life-threatening condition after Thursday’s attack.

In a translated statement, she said: “The prosecution service of Annecy immediately opened a case and the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police have also been involved.

“The assailant at 9.47am was put into custody.

“The prosecution service of Annecy opened a judicial case for attempted murder. The prosecution service put the assailant in provisional custody.

“And this afternoon (Saturday) he was going to be taken to court and he will appear before the judge.”

News of the attack and horrifying footage of a knifeman running around a playground - sent shockwaves around the world.

Floral tributes were left at the playground where the stabbing unfolded (AP)

In footage which went viral, the suspect - wearing a blue-chequered headscarf and sunglasses - was allegedly seen shouting before he began attacking small children in the playground with a four-inch blade.

The assailant later jumps over a low wall and repeatedly lunges at a child in a stroller, pushing aside a woman who tries to fend him off.

One bystander is later seen trying to stop him as other parents flee with their children.

Within minutes, the attacker was pursued by police. He then attacked an elderly man in a different part of the park. Police fired shots and detained the attacker, who was unharmed, and was detained.

Tributes left near the scene at a lakeside park in Annecy, France, following a knife attack (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

All of the youngsters - who were aged between 22 months and three - were transferred to hospitals in the French Alps and across the Swiss border in Geneva.

All four are now in a stable condition, according to the local mayor.

Speaking after his arrest, French prime minister Elisabeth Borne said the suspect was a Syrian national who was granted asylum in Sweden 10 years ago.

She confirmed that he had entered France legally and was carrying Swedish identity documents plus a Swedish driving license.

He had asked for asylum in France, which had not been processed because he already had refugee status in Sweden. Because he had EU refugee status, he was free to travel legally to France, she said.

Speaking on Thursday, Annecy public prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis said there was "no evidence" of a terrorist motive.

This emerged after police sources told the French Le Monde newspaper the man had declared himself to be a Syrian Christian in his French asylum application.

The publication also reported that he had been wearing a Christian cross on a chain around his neck when arrested.

News of the attack was quickly condemned by political leaders across the planet.

Rishi Sunak described the stabbing attack as “unfathomable”, adding that his thoughts were with all those affected.

“All our thoughts are with those affected by this unfathomable attack - including a British child,” Mr Sunak said, during a press conference alongside Joe Biden at the White House.