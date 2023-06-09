✕ Close Child injured in French knife attack is British national, says James Cleverly

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A British child is among the victims injured following a knife attack at a lakeside park in the French Alps, foreign secretary James Cleverly has said.

He told an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) press conference: “Our thoughts are with the victims and the families and we stand ready to support the French authorities in whichever way we can.

Annecy prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis confirmed that four children, aged between 22 months and three years, and two adults were injured.

A criminal investigation has been launched and the suspected attacker was arrested and is being held in the Annecy police station, she added.

Meanwhile, a woman who witnessed it said that the attacker had jumped over a park fence and stabbed a small girl and a baby in a pram.

“When I heard the mother’s scream, I started to run”, the woman told France Bleu radio.

The suspected attacker - a 31-year-old man who had refugee status in Sweden - is said to be a Syrian national, police sources told local media. It is believed he was not known to security agencies.