France knife attack – latest: Screaming mother watched on as children injured in ‘savage’ Annecy stabbing
‘When I heard the mother’s scream, I started to run’, a woman who witnessed the attack said
Child injured in French knife attack is British national, says James Cleverly
A British child is among the victims injured following a knife attack at a lakeside park in the French Alps, foreign secretary James Cleverly has said.
He told an Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) press conference: “Our thoughts are with the victims and the families and we stand ready to support the French authorities in whichever way we can.
Annecy prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis confirmed that four children, aged between 22 months and three years, and two adults were injured.
A criminal investigation has been launched and the suspected attacker was arrested and is being held in the Annecy police station, she added.
Meanwhile, a woman who witnessed it said that the attacker had jumped over a park fence and stabbed a small girl and a baby in a pram.
“When I heard the mother’s scream, I started to run”, the woman told France Bleu radio.
The suspected attacker - a 31-year-old man who had refugee status in Sweden - is said to be a Syrian national, police sources told local media. It is believed he was not known to security agencies.
President Emmanuel Macron called the attack an act of “absolute cowardice” and said the “nation is in shock”.
A man armed with a knife is believed to have entered a children’s playground in a park near the town’s renowned lake.
French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said that the suspected attacker had been arrested and a press conference with police is due to take place shortly.
German chancellor Olaf Scholz condemns ‘odious and despicable’ stabbing
German chancellor Olaf Scholz has condemned the attack that saw four children injured on Thursday morning.
Scholz also revealed that the attack in the French Alps town of Annecy had involved a German child.
“Germany is shocked by this odious and despicable attack,” he said.
Stabbing suspect not high on ‘drugs or alcohol’ during attack - French prosecutors
The suspected attacker was “neither under the influence of drugs nor alcohol” at the time, French prosecutors have said.
The Telegraph reported that the 31-year-old Syrian asylum-seeker was sober when he allegedly stabbed six people in a park in the quiet town of Annecy on Thursday morning.
All of the children - whose ages ranged from 22 months to three years - were rushed to hospital in a critical condition. Local officials have since told the BBC that they are in a stable condition.
British girl injured in Annecy attack stable in hospital, according to reports
A British girl injured in a knife attack at a lakeside park in the French Alps is in stable condition in hospital, according to reports.
The girl, said to be aged three, was one of four children and two adults wounded when the suspect - identified by police as a 31-year-old Syrian - attacked people with a knife in the town of Annecy on Thursday.
Authorities said the children were taken to hospital in critical condition, but Annecy mayor Francois Astorg told French media on Thursday evening they were “stable” and “out of the operating room” - with the Telegraph reporting the girl is now in hospital in Grenoble, a city around an hour-and-a-half away by car.
One of the adults involved suffered serious injuries as a result of both a knife wound from the attacker and a bullet wound from police as they shot at the knifeman while trying to detain him, according to local prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis.
Witnesses said the knifeman shouted “in the name of Jesus Christ” as he launched the attack, including stabbing a child in a pushchair repeatedly as bystanders screamed for help.
Ms Bonnet-Mathis told a press conference on Thursday afternoon the attacker’s motives remain unclear, but do not appear to be related to terrorism.
A picturesque French town has been left reeling after four children were stabbed in a playground horror attack.
Two adults were also injured in the attack in Annecy in the French Alps on Thursday morning. All of the youngsters - who were aged between 22 months and three - were transferred to hospitals in the French Alps and across the Swiss border in Geneva.
One of the injured children is British, the UK foreign secretary James Cleverly confirmed and is believed to have been on holiday at the time.
Oliver Pritchard-Jones reports:
France had rejected asylum demand made by Annecy knife attacker - minister
France had rejected earlier this month an asylum demand made by the man behind the knife attack earlier on Thursday in the French town of Annecy, said French interior minister Gerald Darmanin.
Darmanin also told TF1 news that the Syrian refugee arrested over the attack had “certain Christian religious insignia” upon him. He had obtained asylum in Sweden 10 years ago, and made asylum requests in Switzerland and Italy as well, added Darmanin.
Flowers left for the victims at site of Annecy knife attack
Flowers have been placed at a playground in the ‘Jardins de l’Europe’ in Annecy where a knife attack took place on Thursday morning.
A Syrian refugee suspected of stabbing six people in the French Alpine town did not appear to have a "terrorist motive", the local prosecutor told reporters.
Prosecutor Line Bonnet-Mathis said that of the four children injured in the assault, one was aged just 22 months, two were two-year-olds, and the eldest was three.
Mapped: Scene of ‘savage’ stabbing in the oft-nicknamed ‘Pearl of the French Alps'
An alpine town in southeastern France, Annecy is nicknamed the “Pearl of the French Alps.”
It is 93 miles east of Lyon, the third-largest city in France, and has a population of approximately 50,000.
Here, we map out the town’s location in France and zoom in on where the scene took place:
‘The police were there very quickly’, witness tells Sky News
One woman, Eleanor Vincent, who has been in Annecy for the last five days on holiday, was at the scene as police began to cordon off the park.
She told Sky News: “The police were there very quickly, the area was cordoned off.
“I did not see the crime scene thank heavens, but I did see the aftermath because I stayed in the area for about 45 minutes just trying to take in what had happened and to take some photos to be able to document what was going on.”
Psychological support in place for witnesses, says deputy mayor
Chantale Farmer, deputy mayor of Annecy, told BBC News that support has been put in place for witnesses and a class of schoolchildren who were in the park at the time of the attack.
She said: “We’ve put in place psychological help, a free phone number that people can phone.
“We also took into account the witnesses and the victims with the hospitals (and) with some doctors so they could speak out.
“We’ve done it also in a school because there was a class that was doing sport on the field during the attack and so we’ve put the psychological help also in that school to help people to express and to try to find a way to help them, as we can.
“The phone number is on our website for people.”