For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A young pilgrim who attempted to stop the knifeman who launched an “unspeakable” attack on children at a playpark in France is being hailed across the country as “the backpack hero”.

Two adults and four children – between 22 months and three years old – were badly injured in Thursday’s attack at a lakeside park in the alpine city of Annecy, which has drawn international shock and condemnation.

As two of the children remained in a criticial condition and a man – reportedly stabbed six times and struck by a police bullet – contended with life-threatening injuries on Friday morning, president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte travelled to Annecy to meet them and their families.

Flowers and teddy bears were laid at the playpark after the attack (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

According to French media, the president was also set to meet with a man named only as Henri, a 24-year-old philosophy student who came face-to-face with the attacker while making a months-long walking pilgrimage of France’s cathedrals.

Footage shows him trying to block the assailant with one of his two backpacks, pursuing the man into the playground and throwing one of his bags at the attacker, after spotting the knifeman attacking children in a stroller as their mother desperately tried to shield them.

He is then seen pursuing the assailant across the wide expanse of the Le Paquier grasslands, dropping one of his backpacks to run faster, as police also start giving chase.

So far, most of France only knows him by the first and only name given on his social media, on which his only public comment so far is the message: “Pray for the children, I am ok.”

French media have called him “héros au sac à dos”, translating to the backpack hero, and his Facebook and Instagram accounts have been flooded with messages giving thanks for his actions.

The man, named only as Henri, has been hailed as a hero in France ( )

“All I know is I was not there by chance,” he told the CNews television network. “It was unthinkable to do nothing ... I followed my instincts and did what I could to protect the weak.”

The student had posted on Instagram in late May about being two months into a nine-month pilgrimage which would see him walk and hitchhike across France, having started in Provence.

Many flocked to his social media pages to hail his courage, with one person writing: “May God bless you. You did what you could at that moment, you did not give up, you did not run. You are an angel.”

“Bravo for your courage and bravery, you saved lives today, you can be proud of yourself my friend,” wrote one commenter, while another said: “France has a hero tonight, a humble hero.”

Many of the hundreds who wrote to share their thanks and “deep respect” for his “incredible” bravery called for him to be awarded the Legion of Honour, the highest French order of merit, while others living across France offered to host him as he continues his pilgrimage.

The ‘odious’ attack took place on Thursday morning (Twitter)

While some said they feared there would have been more victims had he not intervened, other well-wishers suggested that “your adventure definitely didn’t lead you here by chance”.

As France reeled from the attack, residents continued to gather at the park to lay flowers, teddy bears, candles and written messages in tribute to the victims.

The 31-year-old suspect, a Syrian refugee who eyewitnesses said invoked Jesus Christ during the onslaught – condemned “odious and unspeakable” by Britain’s prime minister Rishi Sunak – was being assessed by psychiatrists, and French authorities said they did not believe the attack was terror-related.

Additional reporting by Reuters