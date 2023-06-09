Rishi Sunak described the stabbing attack in the French Alpine town of Annecy as “unfathomable”, adding that his thoughts were with all those affected.

Four toddlers, including a British child, and two adults were stabbed in a knife attack in Pasquier Park on Thursday 8 June.

The French government said the suspected assailant was a Syrian refugee.

“All our thoughts are with those affected by this unfathomable attack - including a British child,” Mr Sunak said, during a press conference alongside Joe Biden at the White House.

“We stand ready to offer any assistance that we can.