An eyewitness has described the scene that unfolded when several people, including children, were injured in a knife attack in Annecy, southeast France, on Thursday (8 June).

At least four children were injured, with two in a life-threatening condition, Reuters reported citing local police.

France’s interior minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted that a suspect has been arrested.

“The attacker stabbed once and the grandfather fell on the ground and that’s when a police officer fired at the attacker, but he jumped on the grandfather again and stabbed him... then finally the police immobilised him,” former Liverpool player Anthony Le Tallec told BFMTV.