Moment knife-wielding man stalks playground before stabbing in French Alps

Warning, this video contains scenes that some viewers may find upsetting.

Eyewitness footage has emerged of a man stalking a playground before allegedly attacking children in Annecy, southeastern France, on Thursday 8 June.

The video shows the suspect walking in the area as members of the public can be heard screaming.

French authorities confirmed four children - aged between 22 months and three years - suffered life-threatening wounds in the attack.

Police have said the suspected attacker has legal refugee status in France.

He was not previously known to authorities.