Body discovered in search for missing beautician as murder suspect found dead in cell

Police searching for a missing beautician have discovered a body in woodland, as a man arrested in connection with her disappearance was found dead in his cell.

Gabriela Kosilko, 26, was reported missing on Friday after working a shift in Leicester.

Leicestershire Police said a body has been found around the Groby Pool area on Wednesday afternoon and while formal identification is yet to be completed, it is believed to be that of Ms Kosilko.

A 30-year-old man, who was initially arrested on suspicion of kidnap and then on suspicion of murder, has now died.

While being held in police custody, the man was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday morning and despite the efforts of custody staff, he was pronounced dead.

Given the man died in police custody, an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has been launched.

Detectives believe that Ms Kosilko and the man were known to each other.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Sinski from East Midlands Special Operations Unit Murder Investigation Team, said: “Our enquiries into the circumstances surrounding Gabriela’s death continue and anyone who may have any information is asked to get in touch.”

