Mohamed Al Fayed sex abuse claims - latest: More than 20 women accuse former Harrods boss of assault and rape
Survivors and lawyers speak at press conference on ‘horrific’ allegations of ‘corporate sexual exploitation’
More than 20 women have accused former Harrods owner Mohammad Al Fayed of sexual assault, including five who say they were raped.
The ex-employees, all female, said the Egyptian billionaire had assaulted them while working at the world-famous London department store.
After the allegations were revealed, another woman came forward to accuse him of “sickening” sexual abuse.
Lawyers and survivors involved in the case will hold a press conference on Friday about the allegations, which were first revealed in BBC documentary Al-Fayed: Predator at Harrods.
Fayed, who is accused of abusing women in London, Paris, St Tropez and Abu Dhabi, died last year aged 94.
One woman, who was just a teenager when she was allegedly raped by Fayed, described him as a “monster, a sexual predator with no moral compass whatsoever”, who viewed staff at Harrods as his “playthings”.
Harrods said it was “utterly appalled” by the allegations and said they were the actions of “someone intent on abusing his power wherever he operated”.
Rape Crisis offers support for those affected by rape and sexual abuse. You can call them on 0808 802 9999 in England and Wales, 0808 801 0302 in Scotland, and 0800 0246 991 in Northern Ireland, or visit their website at www.rapecrisis.org.uk. If you are in the US, you can call Rainn on 800-656-HOPE (4673).
Women were on receiving end of vile threats, barrister says
One employee was sexually assaulted and raised this in a formal written complaint to Harrods.
The head of security, John Mcnamara, allegedly said: “You are a girl alone in London, someone could jump out the bushes at you, or you could have a sudden accident. You need to deny what you have said in the first letter with a second letter, which you must drop off before noon.”
She did as she was told out of fear, Ms Mulla said.
Another woman was told she had been “disloyal” to the chairman, and she had to leave immediately.
If she spoke to press, she was told “in explicit terms that there would be serious consequences”, it was alleged.
She was subjected to threats, became mentally ill, suicidal, and admitted to psychiatric hospital for 6 months of her life. She was also left unable to create relationships with other men, losing out on the opportunity to have her own family, lawyers said.
Harrods doctor checked my ovaries and sent results to Mohamed Al-Fayed, claims former assistant
Former Harrods employees claim their gynaecological test results were sent directly to the department store’s ex-owner Mohamed Al Fayed, my colleague Holly Patrick reports.
Speaking in the BBC documentary Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods, the former staff members claimed they were told to undergo medical checkups — including an internal sexual health test — as “an extra perk of the job” and because Al Fayed’s son Dodi “had a low immune system”.
One woman claimed she had a smear test and a doctor checked her ovaries.
“My results were sent directly to the chairman so quickly that by the time I had got back to my desk, he knew the results,” she alleged.
Survivors had ‘private medical examination’
Women would be sent for a ‘private medical examination’ by 3 or 4 doctors after being selected by recruitment team, said barrister Maria Mulla.
This would involve a full body screening, sometimes including a cervical smear and an ovary check.
These checks would be done for roles as Al-Fayed’s secretary, personal assistant, or even interior designer.
Al-Fayed would make “degrading and humiliating comments personally about what he had been told at their medical examination”.
Harrods invites former employees to come forward with allegations
Harrods has set up a page on its website inviting former employees to come forward if they have any allegations.
‘This could be one of worst cases of corporate sexual exploitation world has ever seen,’ lawyer says
Bruce Drummond KC told the press conference: “This is one of the worst cases of corporate sexual exploitation that certainly I and perhaps the world has ever seen.
“It was absolutely horrific. I cannot stress that word enough – it was horrific. It’s horrific because the acts carried out against these young women and girls – and I say girls, because most of them were only 19 to 24 at the time, and some were as young as 15 and 16.
“It’s horrific, because the system – and it was the system – that procured them was enabling the abuse of these young women. And it’s horrific because the effects that this sexual abuse and Harrods’ institutional betrayal has had on our clients.
“These effects have lasted years, and in some instances, for decades. And even continue to this day.”
‘I have never seen a case as horrific as this,' lawyer says
The press conference is now under way.
Dean Armstrong KC has said that, in “many years of practise”, he has “never seen a case as horrific as this”.
He said it “combines some of the most horrific elements of case involving Jimmy Saville, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein”.
“Saville because the institution knew about the behaviour, Epstein because there was a procurement system in palace to source the women and girls for abuse, Weinstein because it was a person at the very top who was abusing his power,” he said.
Harrods says it is ‘utterly appalled’ by allegations of abuse by late owner
Following the new allegation, Harrods’ current owners said they stood by a statement issued on Thursday which said they were “utterly appalled” by the allegations of abuse.
It said Fayed was “intent on abusing his power wherever he operated” and accepted it had “failed” employees in its lack of response.
The department store has also set up a page on its website inviting former employees to come forward if they have any allegations.
Legal team involved in Al Fayed probe to hold press conference
At a press conference due to start at 10am, a legal team involved in the investigation against Mohammad Al Fayed is expected to share more details about a claim against the luxury department store for allegedly failing to provide a safe system of work for its employees.
After the publication of the investigation on Thursday, a woman who the BBC is calling Melanie came forward to say she had been subjected to a “sickening” sexual assault by the Egyptian billionaire.
