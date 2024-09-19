Harrods doctor checked my ovaries and sent results to Al Fayed, says former assistant

Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:34
Harrods doctor checked my ovaries and sent results to Mohamed Al Fayed, claims former assistant
Former Harrods employees claim their gynaecological test results were sent directly to the department store’s ex-owner Mohamed Al Fayed.
Speaking in the BBC documentary Al Fayed: Predator at Harrods, the former staff members claimed they were told to undergo medical checkups — including an internal sexual health test — as “an extra perk of the job” and because Al Fayed’s son Dodi “had a low immune system”.
One woman claimed she had a smear test and a doctor checked her ovaries.
“My results were sent directly to the chairman so quickly that by the time I had got back to my desk, he knew the results,” she alleged.
More than 20 women have accused Al Fayed of sexual assault, including rape.
No charges were brought against Al Fayed, who died in 2023.
Issuing an apology, Harrods’ current owners said they are appalled by the allegations of abuse perpetrated by Al Fayed and say that during this time they “failed employees who were his victims”.
They added: “While we cannot undo the past, we have been determined to do the right thing as an organisation.”
The Independent has approached the Al Fayed estate for comment.
Up next
01:26
Introducing The Independent and Refuge’s Brick By Brick campaign
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
06:10
Discover the delights of an Australian city break
01:31
The story of Kate Moss’s sheer dress | That Dress
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
13:22
Jared Harris talks new film Reawakening and homage to Richard Harris
04:26
Justin Theroux on the legacy of The Leftovers
06:26
Willem Dafoe pitches his own legacy sequels
13:30
Alicia Vikander on starring opposite Jude Law
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
07:27
How to travel sustainably around Europe by train
05:53
The splendour along Lake Geneva as Montreux Jazz Festival plays
04:30
Go to where the wild things are with a safari holiday
07:16
Exploring the wilds of the Atlantic Islands
00:40
Mikel Arteta provides update on captain Martin Odegaard’s ankle injury
01:20
Watch: Rob Burrow recorded final podcast series weeks before he died
00:35
Brady and Beckham celebrate Birmingham goals in win against Wrexham
00:25
Hollywood legend dons Leeds United hat as he arrives at Elland Road
00:49
Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning
00:33
Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes
01:00
Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees
00:31
Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago
01:20
Smiths reunion update as Johnny Marr responds to Morrissey’s claims
01:01
George Clooney shares how he pranks A-listers by posing as Brad Pitt
00:36
Geoff Hinsliff’s final Coronation Street scene
01:47
Celebrity Race Across The World winner revealed in tense Chile finale
00:35
Baby rhino sports cast as vets mend broken leg in world-first
01:01
George Clooney shares how he pranks A-listers by posing as Brad Pitt
00:36
Geoff Hinsliff’s final Coronation Street scene
01:29
First look at John Lewis Christmas ad as retailer releases preview
01:36
Saudi Cup: ‘A true display of horsemanship’, says Prince Bandar
00:42
Princess Nourah praises young fashion designers on show at Saudi Cup
01:26
Andrew Strauss says Saudi is an eye opener
00:32